| 11°C Dublin

In Pictures: First steps of freedom as world’s lockdown measures ease further

Businesses are reopening with new safety measures to combat coronavirus while children are returning to schools and public spaces.

Migrant laborers from Punjab state line up for tests at a railway station platform after arriving in their home town Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh state, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP) Expand

Close

Migrant laborers from Punjab state line up for tests at a railway station platform after arriving in their home town Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh state, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Migrant laborers from Punjab state line up for tests at a railway station platform after arriving in their home town Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh state, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Migrant laborers from Punjab state line up for tests at a railway station platform after arriving in their home town Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh state, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The light at the end of the tunnel is glowing brighter as some countries take the first steps towards a return to normality following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Schools are opening their gates to children who have had to depend on home education during the emergency while mothballed public transport systems are creaking back into action.

Face masks are becoming the new normal as people step out into the sunlight to resume activities they once took for granted before the pandemic.

A school child uses an disinfectant solution as she arrives at her school in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France (Bob Edme/AP) Expand

Close

A school child uses an disinfectant solution as she arrives at her school in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France (Bob Edme/AP)

A school child uses an disinfectant solution as she arrives at her school in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France (Bob Edme/AP)

AP/PA Images

A school child uses an disinfectant solution as she arrives at her school in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France (Bob Edme/AP)

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand (Mark Baker/AP) Expand

Close

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand (Mark Baker/AP)

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand (Mark Baker/AP)

AP/PA Images

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand (Mark Baker/AP)

Dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot as business resumes (Michel Euler/AP) Expand

Close

Dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot as business resumes (Michel Euler/AP)

Dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot as business resumes (Michel Euler/AP)

AP/PA Images

Dentist Sabrine Jendoubi, left, and her dental assistant Margot Daussat inspect the teeth of patient Veronique Guillot as business resumes (Michel Euler/AP)

A young hairdresser wears a face mask and gloves in Italy&rsquo;s German-speaking majority region of South Tyrol, known as Alto Adige in Italian, which is easing lockdown quicker than the rest of the country (Matthias Schrader/AP) Expand

Close

A young hairdresser wears a face mask and gloves in Italy&rsquo;s German-speaking majority region of South Tyrol, known as Alto Adige in Italian, which is easing lockdown quicker than the rest of the country (Matthias Schrader/AP)

A young hairdresser wears a face mask and gloves in Italy’s German-speaking majority region of South Tyrol, known as Alto Adige in Italian, which is easing lockdown quicker than the rest of the country (Matthias Schrader/AP)

AP/PA Images

A young hairdresser wears a face mask and gloves in Italy’s German-speaking majority region of South Tyrol, known as Alto Adige in Italian, which is easing lockdown quicker than the rest of the country (Matthias Schrader/AP)

A worker removes her face mask as employees practice social distancing while they eat lunch at a staff cafeteria in a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organised tour for journalists in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) Expand

Close

A worker removes her face mask as employees practice social distancing while they eat lunch at a staff cafeteria in a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organised tour for journalists in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

A worker removes her face mask as employees practice social distancing while they eat lunch at a staff cafeteria in a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organised tour for journalists in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

AP/PA Images

A worker removes her face mask as employees practice social distancing while they eat lunch at a staff cafeteria in a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organised tour for journalists in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand where only some seats are marked as free to sit on to encourage social distancing (Mark Baker/AP) Expand

Close

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand where only some seats are marked as free to sit on to encourage social distancing (Mark Baker/AP)

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand where only some seats are marked as free to sit on to encourage social distancing (Mark Baker/AP)

AP/PA Images

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand where only some seats are marked as free to sit on to encourage social distancing (Mark Baker/AP)

Fishermen return from inspecting and repairing large boats before leaving the Sea Food Market port to fish in Panama City after the government partially lifted lockdown (Arnulfo Franco/AP) Expand

Close

Fishermen return from inspecting and repairing large boats before leaving the Sea Food Market port to fish in Panama City after the government partially lifted lockdown (Arnulfo Franco/AP)

Fishermen return from inspecting and repairing large boats before leaving the Sea Food Market port to fish in Panama City after the government partially lifted lockdown (Arnulfo Franco/AP)

AP/PA Images

Fishermen return from inspecting and repairing large boats before leaving the Sea Food Market port to fish in Panama City after the government partially lifted lockdown (Arnulfo Franco/AP)

Children back in the classroom in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) Expand

Close

Children back in the classroom in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Children back in the classroom in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

AP/PA Images

Children back in the classroom in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Migrant labourers from Punjab state squat on a railway station platform as they wait for medical tests after arriving in their home town Fatehpur (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP) Expand

Close

Migrant labourers from Punjab state squat on a railway station platform as they wait for medical tests after arriving in their home town Fatehpur (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Migrant labourers from Punjab state squat on a railway station platform as they wait for medical tests after arriving in their home town Fatehpur (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

AP/PA Images

Migrant labourers from Punjab state squat on a railway station platform as they wait for medical tests after arriving in their home town Fatehpur (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama near Tokyo, Japan (Koji Sasahara/AP) Expand

Close

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama near Tokyo, Japan (Koji Sasahara/AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama near Tokyo, Japan (Koji Sasahara/AP)

AP/PA Images

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama near Tokyo, Japan (Koji Sasahara/AP)

A couple wears masks and gloves, as they shop at a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, before lockdown was imposed (Bilal Hussein/AP) Expand

Close

A couple wears masks and gloves, as they shop at a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, before lockdown was imposed (Bilal Hussein/AP)

A couple wears masks and gloves, as they shop at a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, before lockdown was imposed (Bilal Hussein/AP)

AP/PA Images

A couple wears masks and gloves, as they shop at a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, before lockdown was imposed (Bilal Hussein/AP)

A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitises Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome with masses expected to resume on May 18 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Expand

Close

A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitises Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome with masses expected to resume on May 18 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitises Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome with masses expected to resume on May 18 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

AP/PA Images

A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitises Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome with masses expected to resume on May 18 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Children were allowed out to play in Turkey on Wednesday (Burhan Ozbilici/AP) Expand

Close

Children were allowed out to play in Turkey on Wednesday (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children were allowed out to play in Turkey on Wednesday (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

AP/PA Images

Children were allowed out to play in Turkey on Wednesday (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to walk through disinfecting spray booth before doing shopping at Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP) Expand

Close

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to walk through disinfecting spray booth before doing shopping at Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to walk through disinfecting spray booth before doing shopping at Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

AP/PA Images

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to walk through disinfecting spray booth before doing shopping at Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

PA Media