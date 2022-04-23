In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time

For the first time in its 127-year history, the Venice Biennale – the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair – features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists.
nder the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani, the event puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change.
Ms Alemani’s main show, titled The Milk Of Dreams, opens alongside 80 national pavilions after a one-year pandemic delay.
The biennale runs until November 27.
Artist Latifa Echakhch and her installation (AP)
It is only the fourth of the Biennale’s 59 editions to be under female curation (AP)
The Last Garment sculpture, part of the Sovereignty installation by artist Simone Leigh (AP)
Simone Leigh’s Sovereignty sculpture (AP)
Cupboard, right, and Sphinx by Simone Leigh – the first black woman to headline the US pavilion at the art fair (AP)
We Walked The Earth by Danish artist Uffe Isolotto (AP)
Fountain Of Exhaustion by Pavlo Makov at the Ukraine pavilion (AP)
The Concert installation by Latifa Echakhch, at Switzerland’s pavilion (AP)
Satoshi Hama, a member of the artistic collective Dumb Type, poses inside the Japanese pavilion (AP)
Feeling Her Way by artist Sonia Boyce, at the Great Britain’s pavilion (AP)
A square dedicated to Ukraine (AP)
