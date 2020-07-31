| 21.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Eid celebrated around the world

Coronavirus has had an impact on Eid al-Adha celebrations this year.

Mullahs attend an Eid al-Adha prayer while maintaining a distance at an almost empty main mosque in Moscow, Russia (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Expand

Close

Mullahs attend an Eid al-Adha prayer while maintaining a distance at an almost empty main mosque in Moscow, Russia (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Mullahs attend an Eid al-Adha prayer while maintaining a distance at an almost empty main mosque in Moscow, Russia (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Mullahs attend an Eid al-Adha prayer while maintaining a distance at an almost empty main mosque in Moscow, Russia (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

By PA Reporter

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid.

Eid al-Adha – the festival of sacrifice – follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP) Expand

Close

Pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

Pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

AP/PA Images

Pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

The 2020 Hajj has been socially distanced, in stark contrast to previous years (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP) Expand

Close

The 2020 Hajj has been socially distanced, in stark contrast to previous years (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

The 2020 Hajj has been socially distanced, in stark contrast to previous years (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

AP/PA Images

The 2020 Hajj has been socially distanced, in stark contrast to previous years (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year&rsquo;s pilgrimage (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP) Expand

Close

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year&rsquo;s pilgrimage (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

AP/PA Images

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

It is the second major celebration of the Islamic calendar after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of fasting called Ramadan.

Socially distancing worshippers wearing masks offer Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP/Kemal Softic) Expand

Close

Socially distancing worshippers wearing masks offer Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP/Kemal Softic)

Socially distancing worshippers wearing masks offer Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP/Kemal Softic)

AP/PA Images

Socially distancing worshippers wearing masks offer Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP/Kemal Softic)

People pray in the Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv in Israel (AP/Oded Balilty) Expand

Close

People pray in the Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv in Israel (AP/Oded Balilty)

People pray in the Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv in Israel (AP/Oded Balilty)

AP/PA Images

People pray in the Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv in Israel (AP/Oded Balilty)

Social distancing is observed at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar) Expand

Close

Social distancing is observed at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Social distancing is observed at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar)

AP/PA Images

Social distancing is observed at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Afghans pray at a mosque in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan (AP/Muhammad Sajjad) Expand

Close

Afghans pray at a mosque in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan (AP/Muhammad Sajjad)

Afghans pray at a mosque in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan (AP/Muhammad Sajjad)

AP/PA Images

Afghans pray at a mosque in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan (AP/Muhammad Sajjad)

Muslims gather inside the Hagia Sophia, recently converted back to a mosque, in Istanbul (Pool via AP) Expand

Close

Muslims gather inside the Hagia Sophia, recently converted back to a mosque, in Istanbul (Pool via AP)

Muslims gather inside the Hagia Sophia, recently converted back to a mosque, in Istanbul (Pool via AP)

AP/PA Images

Muslims gather inside the Hagia Sophia, recently converted back to a mosque, in Istanbul (Pool via AP)

Muslim men offer prayers in Nairobi, Kenya (AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Expand

Close

Muslim men offer prayers in Nairobi, Kenya (AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

Muslim men offer prayers in Nairobi, Kenya (AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

AP/PA Images

Muslim men offer prayers in Nairobi, Kenya (AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

Curtailed celebrations are taking place in the UK and Ireland.

Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA) Expand

Close

Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

PA

Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mosques across Ireland are marking the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Damien Eagers/PA) Expand

Close

Mosques across Ireland are marking the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Damien Eagers/PA)

Mosques across Ireland are marking the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Damien Eagers/PA)

PA

Mosques across Ireland are marking the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Damien Eagers/PA)

PA Media