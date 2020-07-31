In Pictures: Eid celebrated around the world

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid.
id al-Adha – the festival of sacrifice – follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
AP/PA Images
The 2020 Hajj has been socially distanced, in stark contrast to previous years (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
AP/PA Images
The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
AP/PA Images
It is the second major celebration of the Islamic calendar after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of fasting called Ramadan.
Socially distancing worshippers wearing masks offer Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP/Kemal Softic)
AP/PA Images
People pray in the Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv in Israel (AP/Oded Balilty)
AP/PA Images
Social distancing is observed at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar)
AP/PA Images
Afghans pray at a mosque in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan (AP/Muhammad Sajjad)
AP/PA Images
Muslims gather inside the Hagia Sophia, recently converted back to a mosque, in Istanbul (Pool via AP)
AP/PA Images
Muslim men offer prayers in Nairobi, Kenya (AP/Sayyid Abdul Azim)
AP/PA Images
Curtailed celebrations are taking place in the UK and Ireland.
Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)
PA
Mosques across Ireland are marking the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Damien Eagers/PA)
PA
PA Media