In Pictures: Donald Trump kicks off White House Easter Egg Roll
The president was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny for the event.
President Donald Trump was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny as he helped kick off the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.
“You ready kids?” the president said before he and the first lady blew whistles to launch a group of kids and their wooden spoons to guide dyed, hard-boiled eggs across a portion of the sloping South Lawn.
“You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy,” said Mr Trump, bundled up in an overcoat. “And look what we have: perfect weather. Perfect weather. Beautiful weather.”
Press Association