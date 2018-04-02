News World News

Monday 2 April 2018

In Pictures: Donald Trump kicks off White House Easter Egg Roll

The president was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny for the event.

President Donald Trump holds hands with the Easter Bunny (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Press Association Reporter

President Donald Trump was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny as he helped kick off the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

“You ready kids?” the president said before he and the first lady blew whistles to launch a group of kids and their wooden spoons to guide dyed, hard-boiled eggs across a portion of the sloping South Lawn.

“You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy,” said Mr Trump, bundled up in an overcoat. “And look what we have: perfect weather. Perfect weather. Beautiful weather.”

President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny and first lady Melania Trump speaks from the Truman Balcony of the White House (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Mr and Mrs Trump sit down with children (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Mr and Mrs Trump blow whistles to start a race (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Mr Trump leans over to kiss the first lady (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Melania Trump reads from a book at the Egg Roll (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Mr Trump prepares to blow a whistle (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Mrs Trump looks to the president (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
President Donald Trump surrounded by children (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
The White House provides the backdrop for the president and first lady (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Mr and Mrs Trump wave watched by the Easter Bunny (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

