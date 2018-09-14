In pictures: Deadly gas explosion hits communities north of Boston

A series of gas explosions have struck at least 39 homes north of Boston, Massachusetts.

An 18-year-old died after a chimney toppled onto his car, and at least 10 other people were injured.

Whole areas were evacuated as fire crews were scrambled to fight the flames.

The company that owns Columbia Gas says its crews are performing safety checks (Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe/AP)

Andover fire chief Michael Mansfield compared the conflagration to ‘Armageddon’ (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Firefighters battle a house fire on Herrick Road in North Andover (Mary Schwalm/AP)

A problem with a gas line that feeds homes in several communities is thought to be behind the explosion (Tim Jean/Eagle-Tribune/AP)

Governor Charlie Baker said it could take days or weeks before the cause of the blasts is discovered (WCVB/AP)

Evacuations were ordered in several areas (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Lawrence General Hospital said it was treating 10 victims, including at least one in critical condition (Mary Schwalm/AP)

