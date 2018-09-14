-
In pictures: Deadly gas explosion hits communities north of Boston
A series of gas explosions have struck at least 39 homes north of Boston, Massachusetts.
An 18-year-old died after a chimney toppled onto his car, and at least 10 other people were injured.
Whole areas were evacuated as fire crews were scrambled to fight the flames.
