Wednesday 4 April 2018

In Pictures: Crowds pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The woman dubbed South Africa’s Mother Of The Nation died aged 81 earlier this week.

A young boy looks at the flowers as people gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Mourners have laid flowers and lit candles outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died this week after a long illness.

Ruling party politicians and women’s league members were among those paying tribute on Wednesday to Ms Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday aged 81.

A memorial will be held for Ms Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on April 11, and her funeral will be at Orlando Stadium there three days later.

Members of the African National Congress Women’s League gather outside the family home (Themba Hadebe/AP)
People salute after laying flowers outside the family home (Themba Hadebe/AP)
A member of the African National Congress Women’s League holds flowers (Themba Hadebe/AP)
A member of the African National Congress lights a candle (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Blade Nzimande, leader of the South African Communist Party (SAPC), addresses journalists (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Members of African National Congress military veterans gather outside the family home (Themba Hadebe/AP)
ANC Women’s League members remember the Mother Of The Nation, as she was known (Themba Hadebe)
African National Congress military veterans sing in tribute to the anti-apartheid campaigner and former wife of Nelson Mandela (Themba Hadebe/AP)
More tributes to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (Themba Hadebe/AP)
A member of the African National Congress Women’s League (Themba Hadebe/AP)

