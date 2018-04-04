In Pictures: Crowds pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
The woman dubbed South Africa’s Mother Of The Nation died aged 81 earlier this week.
Mourners have laid flowers and lit candles outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died this week after a long illness.
Ruling party politicians and women’s league members were among those paying tribute on Wednesday to Ms Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday aged 81.
A memorial will be held for Ms Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on April 11, and her funeral will be at Orlando Stadium there three days later.
