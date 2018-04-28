In pictures: Crowds on Pamplona streets over gang rape verdicts for third day
Five men were convicted of a lesser charge after an 18-year-old was attacked during the bull-running festival in 2016.
Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges.
Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd at Saturday’s march was 35,000.
An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city’s famous San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.
The five men – whose members named their WhatsApp group “The Pack” – were convicted on Thursday of a lesser charge of sexual abuse.
They were sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers have said the victim is going to appeal.
Thousands of women have shared their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit.
The Spanish government has announced plans to convene discussions on possible legal reforms.
Press Association