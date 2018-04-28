In pictures: Crowds on Pamplona streets over gang rape verdicts for third day

Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd at Saturday’s march was 35,000.

The five men – whose members named their WhatsApp group “The Pack” – were convicted on Thursday of a lesser charge of sexual abuse.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city’s famous San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.

People paint plastic bags during the protest (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

They were sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers have said the victim is going to appeal.

Masked women shout slogans in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Thousands of women have shared their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit.