Saturday 28 April 2018

In pictures: Crowds on Pamplona streets over gang rape verdicts for third day

Five men were convicted of a lesser charge after an 18-year-old was attacked during the bull-running festival in 2016.

Thousands of people march during a protest against sexual abuse in Pamplona, Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Thousands of people march during a protest against sexual abuse in Pamplona, Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges.

Thousands of people at Plaza del Castillo in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd at Saturday’s march was 35,000.

Women shout slogans during the protest (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city’s famous San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.

Women hold up a sign reading in basque ”our word” (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The five men – whose members named their WhatsApp group “The Pack” – were convicted on Thursday of a lesser charge of sexual abuse.

People paint plastic bags during the protest (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

They were sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers have said the victim is going to appeal.

Masked women shout slogans in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Thousands of women have shared their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit.

A sign painted with the faces of ”La Manada” or Pack Leader, reading, ”Male violator to the crusher” (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The Spanish government has announced plans to convene discussions on possible legal reforms.

The mass protests have been going on for days (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Press Association

