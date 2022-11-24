| 10.6°C Dublin

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Well-known characters seen flying above the Big Apple included Bluey and Stuart the Minion.

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Sinclair&rsquo;s Dino (Andres Kudacki/AP) Expand

Close

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Sinclair&rsquo;s Dino (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Sinclair’s Dino (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Sinclair’s Dino (Andres Kudacki/AP)

By AP Reporters

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of New York as colourful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the traditional US holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back nearly a century, saw mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze on Thursday morning.

International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, was making her parade debut, with a balloon in her likeness towering as tall as a four-storey building and stretching as wide as seven taxi cabs. Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there, as well as a number of other well-known children’s characters.

Stuart the Minion (AP) Expand

Close

Stuart the Minion (AP)

Stuart the Minion (AP)

Stuart the Minion (AP)

Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP) Expand

Close

Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP)

Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP)

Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP)

A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP) Expand

Close

A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP)

A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP)

A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP)

Ronald McDonald (AP) Expand

Close

Ronald McDonald (AP)

Ronald McDonald (AP)

Ronald McDonald (AP)

Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair&rsquo;s Dino (AP) Expand

Close

Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair&rsquo;s Dino (AP)

Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair’s Dino (AP)

Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair’s Dino (AP)

A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP) Expand

Close

A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP)

A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP)

A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP)

Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP) Expand

Close

Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP)

Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP)

Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP)

A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald (AP) Expand

Close

A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald (AP)

A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald (AP)

A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald (AP)

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy