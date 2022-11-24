In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Sinclair’s Dino (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of New York as colourful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the traditional US holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back nearly a century, saw mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze on Thursday morning.

International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, was making her parade debut, with a balloon in her likeness towering as tall as a four-storey building and stretching as wide as seven taxi cabs. Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there, as well as a number of other well-known children’s characters.

Expand Close Stuart the Minion (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stuart the Minion (AP)

Expand Close Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP)

Expand Close A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP)

Expand Close Ronald McDonald (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ronald McDonald (AP)

Expand Close Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair’s Dino (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair’s Dino (AP)

Expand Close A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP)

Expand Close Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP)