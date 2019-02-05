-
In Pictures: Colourful celebrations as Asia welcomes the year of the pig
Countries across Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year in spectacular style.
Dance performances, elaborate decorations, red lanterns and food marked the occasion as people welcomed the year of the pig with hopes of happiness and fortune.
On the eve of the new year, people gathered for reunion dinners, gave red packets of pocket money to youngsters and lit firecrackers at midnight.
Early on Tuesday, the first day of the year of the pig, hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year, expecting it to bring them good luck.
