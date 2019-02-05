News World News

Tuesday 5 February 2019

In Pictures: Colourful celebrations as Asia welcomes the year of the pig

Tuesday marks Lunar New Year.

A lion dance with LED lights is performed on the glass deck of the King Power Mahanakhon building, currently Thailand’s tallest, in Bangkok (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
By Press Association

Countries across Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year in spectacular style.

Dance performances, elaborate decorations, red lanterns and food marked the occasion as people welcomed the year of the pig with hopes of happiness and fortune.

On the eve of the new year, people gathered for reunion dinners, gave red packets of pocket money to youngsters and lit firecrackers at midnight.

Early on Tuesday, the first day of the year of the pig, hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year, expecting it to bring them good luck.

A boy lights a joss stick at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
Members of Cambodia’s Chinese community perform a traditional lion dance in front of Royal Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Indonesian ethnic Chinese people pray during the Lunar New Year’s eve at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A woman holds a flower-shape candle as she prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Tanzhe temple in the Mentougou District of Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Young vendors call out for customers at a New Year market in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Filipino dancers perform a dragon dance at Manila’s Chinatown district (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Visitors gather under red lanterns at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

