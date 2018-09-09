News World News

Sunday 9 September 2018

In pictures: Civilians share spotlight in North Korea anniversary parade

The country is celebrating its 70 years of history.

North Korea is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a nation (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press Reporter

North Korea marched its troops through Kim Il Sung Square during a parade to mark the country’s 70th anniversary.

North Korea’s troops were out in full force (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Tanks also paraded around the streets in Pyongyang.

Some of its latest tanks were rolled out (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

But the country’s nuclear arsenal took more of a back seat than usual with nearly half of the event dedicated to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

Civilians took up a large chunk of the parade (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Tens of thousands of North Koreans waving brightly coloured plastic bouquets filled the square.

Pyongyang residents had been training for months for the anniversary (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The combining of military and civilian sections is a familiar North Korean parade format.

Aeroplane formed the number 70 in the sky (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un attended the morning parade but did not address the crowd.

Kim Jong Un was in attendance (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

At the end of the two-hour event he strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu, who is also the third-ranking member in China’s ruling Communist Party.

Mr Kim was joined by China’s third highest ranking official Li Zhanshu (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

The two held up their joined hands to symbolise the countries’ traditionally close ties.

Kim Jong Un and Li Zhanshu raised hands together (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The civilians taking part in the parade ranged from nurses to students to construction workers.

The focus switched from military to civilian groups (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

