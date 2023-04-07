In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies
Believers around the world marked the crucifixion of Jesus at the start of the Easter weekend.
By Associated Press Reporters
Christians around the world observed Good Friday rites as believers remembered the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ described in the Bible.
The start of the Easter weekend saw a sombre mood as the Passion of Jesus was re-enacted in various ways around the world.
In the Philippines, real-life non-fatal crucifixions took place despite church objections to the practice.
Pope Francis was ruled out of attending the Colosseum in Rome for the traditional Way of the Cross procession due to unseasonably cold night-time temperatures in the Italian capital, but was still in action at the Vatican.