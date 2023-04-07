In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies

Believers around the world marked the crucifixion of Jesus at the start of the Easter weekend.

An amateur actor performing as Jesus, centre, carries a cross during the Good Friday procession in Bensheim, Germany, Friday, April 7, 2023. Around 90 amateur actors and actresses in historical costumes parade through downtown Bensheim and re-enact the Stations of the Cross. The procession is organized by the association “Bensheim Italian Families and German Friends”. (AP Photo/Michael Probst

Christians around the world observed Good Friday rites as believers remembered the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ described in the Bible.

The start of the Easter weekend saw a sombre mood as the Passion of Jesus was re-enacted in various ways around the world.

In the Philippines, real-life non-fatal crucifixions took place despite church objections to the practice.

The Good Friday tradition has resumed in the Philippines after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (Aaron Favila/AP)

Pope Francis was ruled out of attending the Colosseum in Rome for the traditional Way of the Cross procession due to unseasonably cold night-time temperatures in the Italian capital, but was still in action at the Vatican.