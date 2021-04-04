In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

The second Easter of the pandemic era took place around the world with social distancing and other health measures in place.

Pope Francis celebrated mass at the Vatican with St Peter’s Square lacking the usual crowds, after the Italian government imposed a lockdown.

Face masks were worn at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried before the resurrection.

Expand Close St Peter’s Square at the Vatican was empty on Easter Sunday amid a three-day lockdown in Italy (Gregorio Borgia/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Peter’s Square at the Vatican was empty on Easter Sunday amid a three-day lockdown in Italy (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Expand Close Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he prepares to celebrate the Eucharist during Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he prepares to celebrate the Eucharist during Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP)

Expand Close A family attends an Easter Sunday church service at a Catholic church in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A family attends an Easter Sunday church service at a Catholic church in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)

Expand Close A priest is seen during an Easter Sunday church service in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A priest is seen during an Easter Sunday church service in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)

Expand Close A priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Expand Close Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Expand Close Churchmen hang a crucifix above the altar after the Easter mass in the Church of St Catherine in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Churchmen hang a crucifix above the altar after the Easter mass in the Church of St Catherine in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Expand Close Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ was believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ was believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

Expand Close The traditionally dressed Sorbian Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on horseback according to an old custom in Ralbitz, Germany (Sebastian Kahnert/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The traditionally dressed Sorbian Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on horseback according to an old custom in Ralbitz, Germany (Sebastian Kahnert/AP)

Expand Close People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany (Julian Stratenschuite/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany (Julian Stratenschuite/AP)

Expand Close Horst Gamerdinger, a Protestant pastor in Weingarten, celebrates an ecumenical service with dozens of believers on a meadow near the open-air swimming pool in Weingarten, Germany (Felix Kaestle/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Horst Gamerdinger, a Protestant pastor in Weingarten, celebrates an ecumenical service with dozens of believers on a meadow near the open-air swimming pool in Weingarten, Germany (Felix Kaestle/AP)

PA Media