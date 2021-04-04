In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

The second Easter of the pandemic era took place around the world with social distancing and other health measures in place.
ope Francis celebrated mass at the Vatican with St Peter’s Square lacking the usual crowds, after the Italian government imposed a lockdown.
Face masks were worn at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried before the resurrection.
Close
St Peter’s Square at the Vatican was empty on Easter Sunday amid a three-day lockdown in Italy (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
St Peter’s Square at the Vatican was empty on Easter Sunday amid a three-day lockdown in Italy (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Close
Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he prepares to celebrate the Eucharist during Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP)
Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he prepares to celebrate the Eucharist during Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP)
Close
A family attends an Easter Sunday church service at a Catholic church in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
A family attends an Easter Sunday church service at a Catholic church in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
Close
A priest is seen during an Easter Sunday church service in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
A priest is seen during an Easter Sunday church service in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
Close
A priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
A priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Close
Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Close
Churchmen hang a crucifix above the altar after the Easter mass in the Church of St Catherine in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Churchmen hang a crucifix above the altar after the Easter mass in the Church of St Catherine in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Close
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ was believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ was believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)
Close
The traditionally dressed Sorbian Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on horseback according to an old custom in Ralbitz, Germany (Sebastian Kahnert/AP)
The traditionally dressed Sorbian Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on horseback according to an old custom in Ralbitz, Germany (Sebastian Kahnert/AP)
Close
People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany (Julian Stratenschuite/AP)
People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany (Julian Stratenschuite/AP)
Close
Horst Gamerdinger, a Protestant pastor in Weingarten, celebrates an ecumenical service with dozens of believers on a meadow near the open-air swimming pool in Weingarten, Germany (Felix Kaestle/AP)
Horst Gamerdinger, a Protestant pastor in Weingarten, celebrates an ecumenical service with dozens of believers on a meadow near the open-air swimming pool in Weingarten, Germany (Felix Kaestle/AP)
PA Media