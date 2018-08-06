News World News

Monday 6 August 2018

In Pictures: Aftermath of deadly Indonesia earthquake

Efforts to evacuate residents and tourists continue after the tremor which destroyed entire villages, with the death toll rising.

Motorists ride past buildings heavily damaged by an earthquake in Tanjung, Lombok Island, Indonesia (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
Motorists ride past buildings heavily damaged by an earthquake in Tanjung, Lombok Island, Indonesia (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

By Press Association and Associated Press Reporters

The latest earthquake to rock Indonesia has caused considerable loss of life, with the death toll expected to rise.

Buildings collapsed when the powerful 7.0-magnitude quake struck Lombok with the nearby Gili islands also affected.

Rescuers were still struggling to reach some of the affected areas, and images taken show the extent of the damage in the immediate aftermath.

An Indonesian man inspects the damage in Kayangan on Lombok Island (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
An injured man receives medical treatment (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
The evacuation from Gili Trawangan in Indonesia (James Kelsall/PA)
Tourists leave an area heavily damaged by the earthquake in Tanjung, Lombok Island (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
An elderly man rests in a makeshift hospital (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
The damage in Gili Trawangan in Indonesia (James Kelsall/PA)
Usable items are salvaged from a home (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
An injured woman is helped to a makeshift hospital in Kayangan on Lombok Island (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
A man walks inside a cathedral where debris has fallen (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)
Residents carry gas tanks they recovered from a building (Sidik Hutomo/AP)
Damage in Gili Trawangan (James Kelsall/PA)
A paramedic attends to villagers (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
Makeshift tents are erected to be used as a temporary shelter (Adrial Pranandi/AP)
Rescue teams search for victims (Tatan Syulflana/AP)
A villager carries his belonging from the ruins of his house (Tatan Syulflana/AP)
Patients are evacuated to a tent outside a hospital (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)
A resident inspects a village destroyed by the earthquake (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

