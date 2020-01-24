-
In Pictures: African countries battle locust invasion
Independent.ie
Locusts by the millions are chomping their way across a large part of Africa in the worst outbreak some places have seen in 70 years.
The locusts are threatening some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, where millions of people already live with the periodic risk of drought or flooding.
“A typical desert locust swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometre,” East African regional body the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has said.
