Saturday 28 July 2018

Imran Khan’s party receives backing to form government in Pakistan

Mr Khan won 115 of 269 contested seats in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan after casting his vote in Islamabad (Anjum Naveed/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The party of former cricket star Imran Khan has said it has acquired the support of the politicians required to form a coalition government after winning this week’s election.

Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, did not say exactly how many politicians had agreed to join their future government, saying the announcement would be made when the National Assembly convenes next week.

Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate victory (BK Banagsh/AP)

Mr Chaudhry added that the party’s success in Wednesday’s general election meant the end of decades-long dynastic rule in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s elections oversight body released its final results on Saturday, saying Mr Khan won 115 of 269 contested seats in the National Assembly, while his nearest rival, Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, won 64 seats. Initially it said Mr Khan had won 116 seats.

