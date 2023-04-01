‘I’m still alive’, quips Pope Francis as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023 after receiving treatment for a bronchitis, The Vatican said. Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday after his public general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital after being treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I’m still alive.”

Francis, 86, was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Wednesday after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience.

The pontiff was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said.

Before leaving, he had an emotional moment with a Rome couple whose five-year-old daughter had died at the hospital on Friday night.

Serena Subania, mother of Angelica, sobbed as she pressed her head into the chest of the Pope, who put a hand on her head.

Francis seemed eager to linger with well-wishers. When a boy showed him his arm cast, the Pope made a gesture as if to ask “Do you have a pen?” A papal aide handed him one, and the pontiff autographed the cast.

The Pope answered in a voice that was close to a whisper when reporters peppered him with questions, indicating he did feel chest pain, a symptom that convinced his medical staff to take him to the hospital on Wednesday.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car which drove him away from the hospital, but instead of heading straight home, his motorcade sped past Vatican City, according to an Associated Press photographer outside the walled city-state.

The Pope was apparently heading to a Rome basilica which is a favourite of his.

After he was discharged from the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery, Francis stopped to offer prayers of thanksgiving at St Mary Major Basilica in Rome, which is home to an icon depicting the Virgin Mary.

On Friday, Vatican officials said Francis would be at St Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter Sunday, April 9.