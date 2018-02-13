I’m not a star, says ‘miracle cure’ nun

A French bishop declared on Sunday that Bernadette Moriau’s recovery after she visited the Catholic shrine in Lourdes was a miracle.

Alessandro de Franciscis of the Lourdes Office of Medical Observations said on Tuesday he led the investigation into her cure and is “totally convinced” there is no medical explanation.

Bernadette Moriau answers reporters in Beauvai (AP/Thibault Camus)

Ms Moriau described to reporters how she gave up morphine and her leg brace after visiting the shrine, saying: “I am here to bear witness, but I am not here to make you believe me.”