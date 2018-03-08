If we stop, the world stops, say Spain’s female workers

“If we stop, the world stops” was the slogan opening more than 300 protests in the country on International Women’s Day.

Thursday saw a full day of strikes, with 5.3 million people participating, according to two of Spain’s main workers’ unions.

Women march as they shout slogans during International Women’s Day (AP)

The March 8 Commission, a platform of feminist organisations that coordinated the marches, said that women working at home, unpaid caretakers and students were the main focus of this year’s protests.