A man who issued a televised public plea for his missing wife and children confessed to their murders less than 24 hours later, according to local police.

'If somebody has them I want them back now' - father confesses to murder 24 hours after making public plea

Christopher Watts (33) said his wife returned home to Denver in the state of Colorado from a work trip in Arizona at 2am on Monday.

He said he left for work a few hours later, shortly after 5am after an “emotional” conversation and that was the last he seen of his wife Shanann who was 15 weeks pregnant, and his two girls, Belle (4) and Celeste (3).

“I just want everybody to come home. Wherever they’re at just come home… if they’re not safe right now that’s what’s tearing me apart,” he said in a plea on a local television station.

“I called her three times, texted her about three times just to say ‘what’s going on’,” he told the Denver7 reporter.

“Right now I don’t want to throw anything out there. I hope she is somewhere safe right now and with the kids.

“If somebody has her and she’s not safe I want them back now… if they’re safe right now they’re going to come back”.

Within 24 hours, local police said Watts confessed to killing all three of them. The bodies of all three are reported to have been found near a plant where the father of two worked.

Shanann Watts’ friend filed a missing report for Shanann the day after she arrived home from her trip when she didn’t come through on plans they had made.

Prosecutors said they believed the family had been murdered at their home in Frederick on the outskirts of Denver before being removed.

In an eerie video posted on Facebook previously, Shanann is seeing describing Watts as “the best thing that ever happened to me”.

She says he added her on Facebook, “one thing led to another and eight years later we have two kids, we live in Colorado and he’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Online Editors