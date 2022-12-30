Poster released by police to help find killer of four college students

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News on Friday that a man had been arrested near Scranton that morning, potentially the first major breakthrough in a case that has shocked and confused the country.

Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho also said that they would hold a press conference at 1pm local time, the first such official event since November 23.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” said Moscow Police Department in a Facebook post, adding: “Please hold all media inquiries until after the news conference.”

It comes as the investigation approaches its seventh week, with no suspects named and no information publicly revealed about the potential culprit or culprits.

In the last press conference, officers refused to say why they believed the killing was “targeted”, only saying: “You’re going to have to trust on that at this point.”

Moscow police have repeatedly demurred giving details of the investigation, saying that to do so could compromise their ability to trace and catch the perpetrator.

More to follow...