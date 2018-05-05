ICO finds in favour of professor over Cambridge Analytica personal data fight

The ICO said in a ruling that SCL must provide the data within 30 days, warning that failure to do so would be a criminal offence.

The Enforcement Notice found in favour of professor David Carroll, saying his right to the personal information is protected by the Data Protection Act of 1998.

ICO serve Enforcement Notice on SCL elections over inadequate response to SAR https://t.co/Q5D4QRPZgR — ICO (@ICOnews) May 5, 2018

The ruling says Mr Carroll sought his information from Cambridge Analytica in 2017 and was unhappy with the responses, prompting his complaint to the ICO.