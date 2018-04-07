Ice hockey team bus crash leaves 14 dead, Canadian police say

Police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Officials added that another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

At approximately 5 p.m. this afternoon, a semi-trailer unit collided with a passenger bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos on Highway #35 approximately 30 kilometres north of Tisdale. Full statment: https://t.co/wt4VjRd6z8 ^sm — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) April 7, 2018 The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. It collided with a transporter truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

Press Association