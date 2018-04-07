News World News

Saturday 7 April 2018

Ice hockey team bus crash leaves 14 dead, Canadian police say

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

By Associated Press Reporters

Police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Officials added that another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transporter truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

