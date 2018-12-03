British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she would still be in her job in two weeks time, downplaying speculation that she might resign if she loses a key Brexit vote in parliament which is scheduled for December 11.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she would still be in her job in two weeks time, downplaying speculation that she might resign if she loses a key Brexit vote in parliament which is scheduled for December 11.

'I will still have a job in two weeks' - Theresa May defiant ahead of Brexit vote

"I will still have a job in two weeks' time," May said in an interview with ITV television when asked if she would quit if she lost the vote.

"My job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: we leave the EU but we do it in a way that's good for them."

Mrs May also said there would be no changes to the Brexit plan she has hammered out with other EU leaders.

She also denied the suggestion that her agreement with Brussels was a "disaster".

Mrs May said MPs would spend five days debating and dissecting it before the December 11 vote, adding: "At the end of the line it is, I think, about holding our nerve and getting this over the line so we can deliver on Brexit and people can have that better future."

Reuters