Former President Donald Trump stuck to his claim that he could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an interview broadcast tonight as part of the inaugural episode of Piers Morgan’s new show.

Mr Trump, combative as ever, insisted to Mr Morgan during the interview that he had “threatened” Russia’s Vladimir Putin during his time in office, warning that Moscow would face severe consequences for invading Ukraine.

“I told him what our response would be, and he said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Really,’” claimed the 45th president. “I threatened him like he’s never been threatened before.”

He also lambasted Mr Putin for what he oddly referred to as the latter’s use of “the N-word,” which he used to refer not to the racist epithet but instead to the Russian leader’s threats of nuclear retaliation.

“I call it the 'N-word.' He uses the 'N-word,' the nuclear word, all the time. That's a no-no. You're not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis,” said Mr Trump.

The former president said he would tell Mr Putin in response: "I would say, 'we have far more than you do, far, far more powerful than you and you can't use that word ever again. You cannot use the nuclear word ever again...And if you do, we're gonna have problems."

Meanwhile Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from.

Mr Trump made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social.

Mr Trump told Fox News today that he would formally join the platform within seven days, as he had planned.

