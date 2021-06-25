| 12.4°C Dublin

‘I hear the pain you’re feeling’, judge tells George Floyd’s family

However, Judge Peter Cahill said his ruling was not based on ’emotion or sympathy’.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided over the sentencing (Court TV via AP, Pool) Expand

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided over the sentencing (Court TV via AP, Pool)

By Associated Press Reporters

A US judge has told George Floyd’s family that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22-and-a-half years in prison for murder.

Judge Peter Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it is “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever”.

His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines.

Brandon Williams, cousin of George Floyd, gave a victim impact statement (Court TV via AP, Pool) Expand

Brandon Williams, cousin of George Floyd, gave a victim impact statement (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Judge Cahill said that was based on Derek Chauvin’s “abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd”.

The judge said his ruling was not based on “emotion or sympathy” but he acknowledged the widespread pain that Mr Floyd’s death has caused for the community.

“I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom, but the Floyd family who are outside this courtroom and other members of the community,” Judge Cahill said.

“It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota, and even the country.”

