Aid workers, scientists, doctors, politicians and award winning authors were among the 157 killed on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

'I always felt nervous about her flying' - Tributes paid to victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Michael Ryan from Clare was among the seven dead from the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based humanitarian organisation distributing billions of rations every year to those in need. The aid worker and engineer originally from Lahinch in Co Clare was married with two children and living in Cork.

Here is what we know so far about the other victims:

Joanna Toole, a 36-year-old from Exmouth, Devon, was heading to Nairobi to attend the UN Environment Assembly when she was killed. Her father, Adrian, described her as a "very soft and loving" woman. "I was very proud of her in the job she did but I was always querying how many flights she had to do. I can honestly say that in all the hundreds of flights she must have taken I didn't want her to get on one. I don't fly myself and I always felt nervous about her flying."

Joanna Toole from Devon, UK, who was killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight Joanna Toole from Devon, UK, who was killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight

Polar tourism expert Sarah Auffret was making her way to Nairobi to discuss tackling plastic pollution in the seas at the UN assembly, according to her Norway-based employers Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO). The University of Plymouth graduate held dual French-British citizenship, Norwegian media reported. Raised in Brittany, the environmental agent was leading AECO's efforts to cut back single-use plastics on Arctic expeditions and co-ordinating beach clean-ups.

German national Anne-Katrin Feigl was named as a crash victim by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). She was en route to a training course in Nairobi as part of her role as a junior professional officer at the organisation.

Anton Hrnko, an MP for the nationalist Slovak National Party, said he was "in deep grief" to announce that his wife Blanka, daughter Michala and son Martin were among the dead.

Italian Paolo Dieci, a founder of an aid group that works with Unicef in Africa, was also reported as among the dead.

Joseph Waithaka, a 55-year-old who lived in Hull for a decade before moving back to his native Kenya, also died in the crash, his son told the Hull Daily Mail. Ben Kuria, who lives in London, said his father had worked for the Probation Service, adding: "He helped so many people in Hull who had found themselves on the wrong side of the law."

Hospitality company Tamarind Group announced "with immense shock and grief" that its chief executive Jonathan Seex was among the fatalities.

Three members of humanitarian organisation Africa Tremila, based in Bergamo, Italy, were on board. The aid group's president Carlo Spini, his wife Gabriella Viggiani, and treasurer Matteo Ravasio were among the eight Italians killed.

Sicilian regional culture ministry assessor Sebastiano Tusa, an underwater archaeologist, was also reportedly on the plane.

Undated handout photo issued by the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO) of Sarah Auffret, who has been identified by the AECO as a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302

Also among those killed from the WFP were Virginia Chimenti and Maria Pilar Buzzetti.

Cedric Asiavugwa, a 32-year-old law student at Georgetown University in Washington was travelling to Nairobi, his home town, following a family bereavement, college officials told the Washington Post.

The African Diaspora Youth Forum in Europe said co-chairman Karim Saafi had been a passenger on the flight and had been due to represent them at a meeting with the African Union in Nairobi.

Professor Pius Adesamni was named as a victim by Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. He was the winner of the inaugural Penguin Prize for African non-fiction writing in 2010.

Hussein Swaleh, the former secretary general of the Football Kenya Federation, was named as being among the dead by Sofapaka Football Club.

Abiodun Oluremi Bashua - a retired envoy who served in Iran, Austria and Ivory Coast - was killed, Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry said.

Austrian media reported that three doctors who were aged between 30 and 40 and worked at hospitals in Linz had died.

Dr. Pius Adesanmi who was killed on Ethiopian Airlines flight

Save the Children said its child protection in emergencies adviser Tamirat Mulu Demessie was among the dead.

Three of the Russians on board were tourists Yekaterina Polyakova, Alexander Polyakov and Sergei Vyalikov, the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia said. The first two were reportedly married.

