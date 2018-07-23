Husband of Trump-claims porn actress Stormy Daniels seeks divorce

The husband of porn film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.

The husband of porn film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Mr Trump has denied.

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018

Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in district court in Kaufman County, located just south east of Dallas.

In his 13-page divorce petition, Mr Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter and child support from Ms Clifford, as well as a disproportionate share of the couple’s community property.

Ms Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Ms Daniels and Mr Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the “accuracy” of the divorce petition is “vehemently disputed”.

Press Association