Hungarian PM looks set to win fourth term in national vote
Preliminary results have Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party winning the parliamentary election with 49.5% of the vote.
Early election results in Hungary give prime minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing populist Fidesz party a large lead.
Preliminary results from the National Election Office have Fidesz winning Sunday’s parliamentary election with 49.5% of the vote.
If the result stands, Fidesz would hold 134 of the 199 seats in the national parliament and regain its super majority there.
With 69.1% of the votes counted, the right-wing nationalist Jobbik Party was coming in second with 19.9% of the votes and 27 seats.
It would mean a third consecutive term for Mr Orban, and fourth overall.
He has campaigned heavily on his unyielding anti-migration policies, although voters said they were more concerned with poverty, government corruption and the country’s underfunded health care system.
Election officials said voter turnout was 68.1% by 6.30pm, 30 minutes before the official end of voting.
Numerous voting stations remained open after the 7pm deadline to accommodate the long lines of people waiting to vote.
