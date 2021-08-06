Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

A Turkish volunteer runs as they head to fight wildfires in Turgut village (AP)

Hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain blazes that have swept through forests in Turkey’s southern and south-western coasts, fuelled by a summer heatwave, low humidity and strong winds.

The fires, described as Turkey’s worst in living memory, have so far killed eight people, including a volunteer who was carrying drinking water and other refreshments to firefighters in Marmaris.

The fires have also killed countless animals, destroyed acres of forests near the country’s favourite tourist destinations, and forced thousands of evacuations.

Eight people have died so far (AP)

Eight people have died so far (AP)

Farmlands have also been ravaged, leaving many in the region concerned about their livelihoods.

In coastal Mugla province, where the tourist destinations of Bodrum and Marmaris are located, fires continued to burn in three areas on Friday.

Blazes in Marmaris were largely contained by Friday, according to its mayor. Fires also raged in some districts of Antalya province, another tourism spot.

Strong winds drove one of the fires toward the compound of the coal-fuelled Kemerkoy power plant near the town of Milas, in Mugla province late on Wednesday, forcing nearby residents to flee in navy vessels and cars.

It was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours, and officials said its main units were not damaged.

The fires have struck near popular tourist destinations (AP)

The fires have struck near popular tourist destinations (AP)

In Turgut, the visibly tired volunteers were resting after assisting the crews, some lying on the ground, others helping each other with eye-drops or nursing cuts and grazes.

Elsewhere, other volunteers, including veterinarians, have helped injured farm or wild animals.

“At first we were 15 volunteers,” said Nuriye Caglar, a 59-year-old pensioner from Marmaris. “I don’t know how many we are now. Forty or 50?”

Mehmet Kara, a 36-year-old tourism agent from Istanbul, said: “There was an unbelievable effort, sacrifice up there by our friends. We fought the fires all together, we cooperated.”

“We had people who were burned, who were poisoned. We saw all of this as fires raged and we did what we had to do.

Turkish actor Tevfik Erman Kutlu volunteered to help fire crews (AP)

Turkish actor Tevfik Erman Kutlu volunteered to help fire crews (AP)

“Now, the support teams have arrived and they’re doing what’s necessary. As you can see, our friends are fighting tooth and nail.”

It’s not unusual for people in Turkey to mobilise during times of crisis, such as earthquakes. Many jump into cars to head to the afflicted regions, taking food, water, clothing or blankets.

Turkey’s most famous search-and-rescue team, AKUT, is made up of trained volunteers.

The group was founded in the 1990s by mountaineers who were frustrated by a failed mountain rescue operation by the authorities.

Turkish volunteers rest as they fight wildfires in Turgut village, near tourist resort of Marmaris (AP)

Turkish volunteers rest as they fight wildfires in Turgut village, near tourist resort of Marmaris (AP)

Some volunteers joined the firefighting efforts out of frustration at the government’s apparent inadequate response and unpreparedness for large-scale wildfires.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted last week that Turkey’s firefighting planes were grounded and planes flew in from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Croatia and Spain to assist the country.

Turkish actor Tevfik Erman Kutlu was one of the volunteers, having driven 450 miles from his filming location in Istanbul to help fight the fires.

Kutlu, best known for his role in the popular Turkish drama series Valley Of The Wolves, said he was motivated by his “devotion to the country”. He insisted this is not the time for recriminations.

“Right now there’s a fire. Our focus, our only focus, is stopping that fire,” Kutlu said.

“We’ll then ask for someone to be accountable. Who’s to blame, who’s not? This is not the time to be fighting over that.”