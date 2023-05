Dina El-Dhani, a Palestinian cancer patient who missed her treatment session at a hospital in Jerusalem as Israel has kept its crossings with Gaza closed amid Israel-Gaza fighting, looks on as she poses for a picture, in Gaza City May 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Fadi Shana. — © REUTERS

Gaza resident Dina El-Dhani was due to meet her oncologist this week at a hospital in Jerusalem but she has been unable to cross into Israel since the border was closed amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants.