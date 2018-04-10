Hundreds of flights hit as German and French workers strike

The planned walkouts in Germany also affected public transport, nursery schools and municipal administrations.

German carrier Lufthansa cancelled some 800 flights at Germany’s biggest airport in Frankfurt, as well as in Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Bremen.

Passengers wait for the opening of the Lufthansa counter at Bremen airport (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)

The ver.di union said Germany’s healthy economy is filling public coffers with record tax income and public workers deserve a cut.