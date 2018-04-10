Hundreds of flights cancelled amid public sector strike in Germany

The walkout has forced German airline Lufthansa to cancel some 800 flights and is expected to paralyse traffic in many of the country’s western cities.

Affected airports include Frankfurt, which is Germany’s biggest, as well as Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Bremen.

Employees at the empty Lufthansa counter in Frankfurt (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

The ver.di union said Germany’s healthy economy is filling public coffers with record tax income and public workers deserve a cut.