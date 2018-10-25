Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is set to sign an order sending at least 800 troops to the US-Mexico border, officials said.

Hundreds of extra US troops ‘being sent to Mexico border’

Mr Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who said he is “bringing out the military” to address what he called a national emergency.

The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.

Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border. MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

There are already about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.

The move comes as thousands of Central American migrants make their way through Mexico in the hope of reaching the US.

Mr Trump said that those trying to enter the US “will be stopped”.

He told a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday that the military was “all set”.

The president’s tweets reflect an effort to thrust immigration into the national debate in the closing weeks of the congressional election campaign.

He and his senior aides have long believed the issue — which was a centrepiece of his winning presidential campaign — is key to revving up his base and motivating Republican voters to turn out in November.

