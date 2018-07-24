Hundreds missing after dam collapses in Laos

A number of people are dead and hundreds are missing after a hydroelectric dam collapsed in south-eastern Laos, state media reported.

The Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam in Attapeu province collapsed on Monday evening, releasing large amounts of water and sweeping away houses, according to official news agency KPL.

It said more than 6,600 people have been left homeless.

The dam was constructed by a joint venture led by South Korean companies, with Thai and Lao partners.

It was scheduled to open this year, but it was unclear if it had begun operating.

Press Association