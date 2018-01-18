Hundreds attend funeral of slain Kosovo Serb politician

The mourners poured into Belgrade’s New Cemetery to pay their respects to Oliver Ivanovic, who was known as a voice of tolerance in ethnically tense Kosovo.

The 64-year-old was shot six times by unknown assailants on Tuesday near his political party’s offices in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica.

#Kosovo Serb politician @Ivanovic_Oliver gunned down, killed. Several members of his party previously left because of threats. He was in jail for 2 years under false claims. This is what Serbs face in Kosovo every day: arrests, threats & murders, without justice. RIP Oliver. pic.twitter.com/lMhWhRD6o7 — Boris Malagurski (@malagurski) January 16, 2018

The killing shocked many in the Balkans and aroused fears that it could worsen tensions in the volatile region that went through a series of wars in the 1990s, including in Kosovo.