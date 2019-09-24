News World News

Tuesday 24 September 2019

Humanitarian ship carrying 182 migrants allowed to dock in Italy

The Ocean Viking rescued the travellers who were fleeing Libya on three different boats.

Migrants look at the Italian shoreline from aboard the Ocean Viking as it approaches the Sicilian port of Messina (Renata Brito/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.

The Ocean Viking arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with Italy’s permission on Tuesday morning.

On land, police and the Red Cross waited for the migrants who were picked up from three different boats on September 17-18 to step out.

Rescued migrants dance and sing on the deck of the Ocean Viking (Renata Brito/AP)

Five European Union nations, France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland, agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement to share out migrants rescued while trying to cross the sea from Libya in unseaworthy boats operated by human traffickers.

Officials, however, are pushing for a wider deal involving more EU countries.

