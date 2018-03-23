A year-long crackdown on illegal bird poaching at a British military base in Cyprus has resulted in a “huge” drop in the number of poachers operating inside the base’s territory, authorities said.

A year-long crackdown on illegal bird poaching at a British military base in Cyprus has resulted in a “huge” drop in the number of poachers operating inside the base’s territory, authorities said.

‘Huge’ reduction in bird poaching at British base in Cyprus

There has also been a 70% reduction in the trapping of blackcaps over the same period, officials said.

Small migratory birds are considered a delicacy by some Cypriots and trapping feeds a multimillion-euro illicit trade. The police chief of the British military base gives instructions to a bulldozer driver (Petros Karadjias/AP) Authorities used a road roller to crush bird-calling devices and other trapping paraphernalia.

They also seized irrigation pipes used to water acacia trees that conceal nets. Dhekelia British base police chief Jon Ward said combating poachers remains a priority and that a 12-person anti-poaching unit will expand its use of drones and hidden cameras to enforce the law.

Press Association