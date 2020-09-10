Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Fire burns in the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month’s massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the explosion on August 4 when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The explosion in August killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatised by last month’s explosion.

The state-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tyres are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of the flames and said there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath as a result.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze in an area surrounded by the mangled remains of warehouses that were destroyed in the explosion last month.

The blast was caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port in poor condition for years

PA Media