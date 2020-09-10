Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Fire burns in the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month’s massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the explosion on August 4 when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The explosion in August killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

Expand Close A fire burns in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A fire burns in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatised by last month’s explosion.

The state-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tyres are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

Army helicopters were also taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Residents cracked open windows and called each other to warn of the new fire.

Expand Close Rubble and debris from the August blast (Hussein Malla/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rubble and debris from the August blast (Hussein Malla/AP)

Local TV stations said companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area.

Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port, referring traffic to other areas.

PA Media