Huawei wins patent infringement legal case against smartphone rival Samsung

The court ruled in the Chinese company's favour over two patents involving fourth-generation phone technology, according to a notice released through the court's WeChat account and video of the trial.

The judge ordered Samsung to immediately stop selling or manufacturing products using the technology and to pay a small court fee.

The decision by the Shenzhen Intermediate Court is the latest in a series of deepening patent disputes between the Asian smartphone makers, which have filed against each other in the United States and China in recent years.