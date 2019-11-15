Chinese tech giant Huawei has begun selling its first foldable smartphone without Google apps or US-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.

Huawei sells folding smartphone with no Google after US ban

The Mate X went on sale in China and competes with Samsung’s Galaxy fold.

Huawei has announced no plans for sales outside China.

Huawei has been scrambling to cope with US curbs on sales of technology to the company.

The Mate X uses Huawei’s own processor chips and Chinese music and other apps instead of Google services.

PA Media