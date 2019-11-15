News World News

Friday 15 November 2019

Huawei sells folding smartphone with no Google after US ban

Huawei has been scrambling to cope with US curbs on sales of technology to the company.

The foldable smartphone, Huawei Mate X (Martyn Landi/PA)
By Joe McDonald, Associated Press

Chinese tech giant Huawei has begun selling its first foldable smartphone without Google apps or US-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.

The Mate X went on sale in China and competes with Samsung’s Galaxy fold.

Huawei has announced no plans for sales outside China.

The Mate X uses Huawei’s own processor chips and Chinese music and other apps instead of Google services.

