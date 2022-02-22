| 9.3°C Dublin

HSBC makes environmental pledges for fossil fuel funds

The business has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a ‘net-zero bank’ by the middle of this century at the latest.

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a &lsquo;net-zero bank&rsquo; by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA) Expand

Close

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a &lsquo;net-zero bank&rsquo; by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a ‘net-zero bank’ by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a ‘net-zero bank’ by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By August Graham, PA City Reporter

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a “net-zero bank” by the middle of this century at the latest.

The business said the targets for its oil and gas and power and utilities portfolios align to International Energy Agency (IEA) pathways, and will help limit global warming within 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels.

It plans to reduce the amount of emissions coming from the portfolio of oil and gas sector companies and projects that it supports by 34% by 2030.

Partnering and engaging with customers in the transition to net zero is at the heart of our approachNoel Quinn, HSBC

In the power and utilities sector it wants to reduce the “emissions intensity” – the amount of carbon per terawatt hour that is produced – by 75% by the same date.

But campaigner Adam McGibbon, at Market Forces, warned that, by moving assets off its own balance sheet, HSBC could meet its targets without reducing financing to the oil and gas sector.

“We have to congratulate HSBC for finding a new and innovative way to fudge their emission reduction targets,” he said.

“This target means HSBC can finance the oil and gas industry to its cold, ashened heart’s content and all it needs to do to meet its target is shift enough of that debt off its balance sheet.

“HSBC clearly not only has contempt for the idea of a stable long-term climate and all who want to keep global warming under control, but also its own investors who the bank expects to fall for this con.”

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said: “Partnering and engaging with customers in the transition to net zero is at the heart of our approach.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

“We are supporting clients to evolve their business models and replace old technology with new, greener alternatives.

“We will request and review science-based client transition plans and use them as the basis for further engagement.”

Most Watched

Privacy