How your decor, clothing and gestures could be ruling you out of that big job thanks to ‘unscientific’ bias of AI

Recruitment platforms driven by artificial intelligence are discriminating against people who wear glasses or sit in front of bare walls, academics have warned, as they urged firms to stop relying on “pseudoscientific”’ software.

Many companies now use algorithms to sift through large numbers of candidates to help them determine not only which have the correct qualifications but also the best personality.

AI recruitment firms claim that the programmes bypass unconscious human bias and remove discrimination, while honing in on people who are likely to be conscientious team players.

But an analysis by Cambridge University found that they are often discriminating against people for spurious reasons, such as their home decor, clothing or lighting.

In video interviews, AI programmes tended to favour people sitting in front of bookshelves or with art on their walls. They also favoured applicants wearing headscarves, believing them to be less neurotic, while judging people who wore glasses as less conscientious.

“All too often, the hiring process is oblique and confusing,” said Euan Ong, an algorithm developer at Cambridge University.

“These tools are trained to predict personality based on common patterns in images of people they’ve previously seen, and often end up finding spurious correlations between personality and apparently unrelated properties of the image.”

The researchers warned that AI is being used unscientifically to infer personality traits from minute gestures, such as head tilts to speech intonation and vocabulary.

Algorithms developers often claim their programmes can spot the “Big 5” personality traits – conscientiousness, extroversion, openness, neuroticism and agreeableness.

But the academics point out that people can demonstrate conscientiousness or agreeableness in different ways and there is not a universal interpretation for what somebody means or intends by a gesture, or phrase.

The team, which had its findings published in the journal Philosophy and Technology, said using AI to judge personality was “automated pseudoscience” reminiscent of physiognomy or phrenology – the discredited beliefs that character traits can be deduced from facial features and skull shape.

“We are concerned that some vendors are wrapping ‘snake oil’ products in a shiny package and selling them to unsuspecting customers,” said co-author Dr Eleanor Drage.

“While companies may not be acting in bad faith, there is little accountability for how these products are built or tested.

“As such, this technology, and the way it is marketed, could end up as dangerous sources of misinformation about how recruitment can be “de-biased and made fairer”.

A 2020 study of 500 organisations across various industries in five countries found 24pc of businesses have implemented AI for recruitment purposes.

Another poll of 334 leaders in human resources, conducted in April 2020, as the pandemic took hold, found that 86pc of organisations were incorporating new virtual technology into hiring practices.

