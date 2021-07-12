| 19.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How the English national team full of decent individuals can bring out the worst in English society

Adrian Rutherford

England's Kieran Trippier receives his runners up medal from Aleksander Ceferin following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. Expand

Close

England's Kieran Trippier receives his runners up medal from Aleksander Ceferin following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

England's Kieran Trippier receives his runners up medal from Aleksander Ceferin following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

England's Kieran Trippier receives his runners up medal from Aleksander Ceferin following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“You can stick your f****** pasta…” Well, you get the idea.

As Italian supporters piled out of Wembley in the early hours of Monday morning, carefully navigating a path through the mass of broken glass, empty beer cans and other rubbish strewn across the ground, they were ‘welcomed’ onto the tube heading back into central London by banks of noisy England fans.

An hour or so earlier, Gareth Southgate had shown how to lose with dignity and class. Moments after Gianluigi Donnarumma had pushed away Bukayo Saka’s penalty, he walked to the Italian bench, seeking out Roberto Mancini and his backroom staff, offering congratulations.

Related topics

More On Gareth Southgate

Most Watched

Privacy