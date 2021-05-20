| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Harry and Meghan ended up in PR purgatory as they struggle to control the narrative  

Sophie Gallagher

Three years after the world watched their wedding the couple are struggling to control the narrative

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS Expand
Meghan and Harry during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey Expand
Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie Expand

Close

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan and Harry during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie

Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie

/

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

It's been three years since that sunny bank holiday weekend when the world watched Prince Harry and his Californian bride, Meghan Markle, walk down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

We pored over every much-publicised detail. Her Givenchy dress; the Botswana diamond ring; a bouquet of Princess Diana's favourite forget-me-nots; Prince Charles accompanying Meghan to the altar; the conspicuous absence of her own father.

Related topics

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy