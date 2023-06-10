Housing estate’s Pride march will ‘leave a legacy’ for future neighbours

Residents of Batts Close in Rugby, Warwickshire complete their 80-metre Pride march, though to be the world’s shortest Pride (Ben Goodwin)

By Sarah Ping, PA

A housing estate in Warwickshire completed its “brilliant and amazing” 80-metre Pride March – which is thought to be the shortest in the world – on Saturday, and has plans to become a new Guinness World Record next year.