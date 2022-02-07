Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey names Jennie Daly as next chief executive

Jennie Daly is to take over as Taylor Wimpey’s next chief executive (Taylor Wimpey/PA)

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has revealed that Jennie Daly will take over as the firm’s chief executive in April.

The FTSE 100 firm said Ms Daly, who is currently group operations director, will replace Pete Redfearn after he announced his departure in December following almost 15 years leading the business.

Taylor Wimpey said the appointment comes after a “thorough recruitment and selection process” which included a long list of industry and non-industry candidates.

The company said Ms Daly, who joined Taylor Wimpey from Redrow in 2014, comes into the role with almost 30 years of experience in housebuilding and planning.

The new chief executive, who will receive a £750,000 annual salary, will be appointed into the role after the firm’s annual general meeting on April 26.

Expand Close Jennie Daly will take over as Taylor Wimpey’s chief executive in April (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennie Daly will take over as Taylor Wimpey’s chief executive in April (Nick Potts/PA)

Her leadership will come under immediate scrutiny from US investment giant Elliott Advisors, one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Elliott accused Mr Redfearn of falling short on the back of “poor decisions”, and called on Taylor Wimpey to search externally for a new boss.

Ms Daly said: “It is an honour and privilege to take on the role of CEO at Taylor Wimpey and I am delighted to have the support of the board and our executive and wider teams.

“This is an outstanding business with a strong landbank and strategic land pipeline, and a talented and committed team.

“Taylor Wimpey is strongly positioned to deliver sustainable sector-leading growth and returns, whilst always operating as a responsible business.”

Taylor Wimpey chairwoman Irene Dorner said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jennie Daly as our new CEO.

“Jennie has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a razor-sharp operational focus.

“Her strong focus on execution, combined with her customer and people-focused skills, set her apart from the other candidates we were considering.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as we execute our next phase of growth.”