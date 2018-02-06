Hotel collapses and dozens trapped inside as magnitude-6.4 quake rocks Taiwan

The quake struck about 13 miles north-east of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, in Hualien district, had caved in and people are believed to be trapped inside. The agency posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

Preliminary information suggests the quake was about six miles deep.

Several buildings in Hualien are tilting or have caved in, according to the Central News Agency.

A spokesman for Taiwan's government said search teams from other areas are headed for Hualien.