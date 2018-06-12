News World News

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Hostage-taker arrested and hostages freed after hole-up in Paris

The drama occurred in a ground-floor office in a crowded neighbourhood.

Police cordon off the area near the scene of a hostage situation, in central Paris (Francois Mori/PA)
Police cordon off the area near the scene of a hostage situation, in central Paris (Francois Mori/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A hostage-taker has been arrested and his hostages freed, some four hours after holing up in a building in Paris.

French interior minister Gerard Collomb tweeted the news ending the drama in a ground-floor office in a crowded neighbourhood of the French capital.

ipanews_694f1dfb-c0f1-4a20-86ca-e6ed32448f02_embedded236967188
Police in riot gear surrounded the entrance of the building (AP)

Police earlier reported a man holding two people hostage in an office but there was no indication of terrorist motives.

Videos and images from the scene posted on social media showed police outside a building in central Paris’s Petites Ecuries street.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News