Hornby shares surge 27% on Warner Bros deal

Hornby shares surged 27% after the troubled toymaker announced it had clinched a licensing deal with Warner Bros.

The agreement will see Hornby release a range of model railway, slot car sets and die-cast vehicles featuring Warner Bros and DC franchises including Harry Potter and DC’s Super Heroes.

DC Super Heroes cover a raft of famous characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and the Green Lantern.

The toys will be developed under the company’s Hornby Railways, Scalextric and Corgi brands.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hornby chief executive Lyndon Davies, said: “Having access to these perennially popular franchises will provide Hornby with the opportunity to apply our ability in developing and delivering a desirable range of products that will appeal to fans of the many Warner Bros characters and DC Super Heroes.”

The DC brand includes comic characters such as Batman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The news sent Hornby shares up nearly 27% in midday trading.

The deal is likely to raise investor spirits as the company drives ahead with turnaround plans.

Last month the toymaker drafted in John Stansfield, a Hornby veteran of 31 years, as its new chairman after spending 12 years as Hornby’s finance chief.

He replaced Lyndon Davies, who stepped down from the interim chairman position to focus on his role as chief executive of Hornby.

The company has been through a choppy period, having earlier this year reported wider full year losses that it blamed on poor decisions by former leadership.

It booked pre-tax losses of £10.1 million for the year to March 31, up from losses of £9.5 million a year earlier.

That was against a near-25% drop in revenue to £35.7 million, while it took a £2.3 million hit on restructuring and refinancing costs for 2017.

